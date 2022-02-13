Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning | February XIII, MMXXII | Super Bowl Sunday

Dean wonders why we need Roman numerals to label Super Bowls and tells the Sunday crew to only use Roman numerals for the rest of the show. Dave Schwan delivers a lovely Far Flung Forecast from Valentine, Nebraska. Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Central DuPage Hospital, talks about the end of mask mandates in Illinois and discusses the possible roll out of another booster. Plus, Dr. Most talks about the head trauma that Bob Saget would have had to experience to in order for it to become fatal.

Dean talks with listeners about their favorite love scenes in movies and TV, just in time for Valentine’s Day. Deb Clapp, Executive Director of the Chicago League of Theatres, announced her retirement this week and looks back at her 14 years with the organization. Dean highlights his A-List interviews with Dave Grohl and the Foo Fighters and Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys.