Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning | February 7th, 2021 | Super Bowl Sunday

The show kicks off by remembering Christopher Plummer, best known for playing Baron von Trapp in The Sound of Music. Dean then recalls theater memories including getting dressed up to do downtown, movie intermissions, and movie snacks. Dave Schwan delivers a Far Flung Forecast from Woonsocket, Rhode Island.

Doctor Kevin Most is the Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Central DuPage Hospital. He joins Dean every Sunday morning at 9:30 to discuss the latest COVID-19 news and to answer your questions. Dr. Most says that vaccine production will begin to ramp up and that by the summer we will be “begging” people to get vaccinated. Dr. Most also answers the question, what if you get COVID-19 in between dose one and two?

Mark Blashford, professional puppeteer and Artistic Director of Rootstock Puppy Company, has performed 150 socially distanced puppet shows. Blashford is performing “puppet grams” for Valentines Day while following all COVID-19 safety protocols. Visit rootstockpuppet.com to send someone a puppet gram.

Jenniffer Weigel, President of the Wilmette Theater Board, spreads the word about a current fundraiser that looks to renovated and upgrade the famous Chicago theater. Weigel says that if the theater raises $100,000 North Shore Community Bank will match it 100%. Visit the Wilmette Theater’s website to learn more and to donate.

Dean shares his A-List interviews with Jodie Foster and Salma Hayak and reviews both of their movies.

Gwen Argionis has been fighting colon cancer for four years. During her battle, which has included 18 rounds of chemotherapy, Gwen and her husband Jim started the “Sock’N It To Cancer” charity. The charity collects donated socks from schools and individuals and sends them to cancer patients going through chemotherapy. Argionis says the Park Ridge community really helped to get the charity off the ground and that so far the charity has donated 4,000 pairs of socks to hospitals. To donate, visit the Sock’N It To Cancer Amazon wish list or their Facebook page.

David Tamarkin, Digital Director and Editor at Epicurious, talks last minute “Souper” Bowl soups and last minute meals for the big game.