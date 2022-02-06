Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning | February 6th, 2022 | Dean is back!

Dean starts the show off by congratulating Elton Jim Turano on his shoutout from Elton John at the United Center on Friday. Plus, Dave Schwan delivers an earth moving Far Flung Forecast from New Madrid, Missouri.

Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Central DuPage Hospital, joins this week’s regular COVID-19 segment. Dr. Most says we’ve hit the peak for omicron and says it’s looking like COVID-19 will eventually become an endemic When that might happen is the million dollar question. Calls and texts flood in with questions for Dr. Most; including, do at-home test kits expire?

The Beatles came to America 58 years ago. Dean asks, where were you? Listeners call and text in with their memories of the Beatles on Ed Sullivan. “This Week in Theater” features cast members both from the Paramount Theatre’s production “Groundhog Day The Musical” and the Marriott Theatre’s production of “West Side Story.”

Dean shares his A-list conversation with Halle Berry to talk about her new sci-fi movie, ‘Moonfall.’

Food Time: Dean Richards shares his new appetizer ideas for Super Bowl Sunday, including Greek nachos and peanut bourbon brittle. Listeners call and text in with their big game appetizer and food ideas.