Dean, Dave, and Andy start this week off by talking about the Chinese Balloon story from this week. Then it is time for Dave Schwan’s Far Flung Forecast!

Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Central DuPage Hospital, joins Dean for this week’s regular health update. Dr. Most starts this week off talking about the COVID National Public health emergency being planned to end on May 11th, but what does that mean for us? And of course Dr. Most answers listener questions.

John Peller, President/CEO, AIDS Foundation of Chicago, joins Dean to talk about the World of Chocolate fundraiser on Friday February 17th to help raise money for the AIDS foundation Chicago. For information visit aidschicago.org.

Alexis J. Roston, Actress, joins Dean to talk about playing Billie Holiday in ‘Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill’ that is now playing at The Mercury Theater through March 26th. Later on, Alexis performances a song live in studio!

Dean pays tribute to the life of WGN’s Bob Collins with the anniversary of his death coming up this week.

Then Dean shares interviews with Director M. Night Shyamalan, and Actors Rupert Grint, Dave Bautista, in the new # 1 movie in America, ‘Knock at the Cabin’.

To wrap up the show it is time for Food Time! This edition is all about Super Bowl Appetizers.