Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning | February 28th, 2021 | Remembering Uncle Bobby

Dean and the crew start off the show by talking about the Golden Globes, Italy, and old memories. Then, right on cue, Dave Schwan delivers a Far Flung Forecast from Holly Springs, Mississippi.

Doctor Kevin Most is the Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Central DuPage Hospital. He joins Dean Richards every Sunday morning at 9:30 to discuss the latest COVID-19 news and to answer your questions. This week, Dr. Most talks about the efficacy rates of different vaccine manufacturers: Moderna (94.1%), Pfizer (95%), and Johnson & Johnson (66%). Should you get a vaccine with a lower efficacy rate or wait until one with a higher rate is available? That question and more answered in our weekly visit with Dr. Most.

Sunday, February 28th would have been Bob Collins’ 79th birthday. To celebrate, Dean Richards plays classic Bob Collins segments like “Furtive Family of Fine Frogs.” Plus, Dean gets an unexpected surprise when Johnnie Putman calls in to help remember Uncle Bobby with fond memories.

Dean previews the “better late than never” 78th Golden Globe Awards with predictions and what you can expect when you watch.

Dean shares his A-list interviews with Tom Holland and the Russo Brothers. Holland talks about taking on his role as a trouble young man from Ohio in the new film “Cherry.” The Russo Brothers, directors of “Cherry,” discuss working on a smaller film and share their favorite Italian recipes.

Food Time: Restaurants are starting to make a comeback just in time for Chicago Restaurant Week. Dean talks with various guests from around Chicago who are all gearing up for their restaurant weeks.

Jordan Engerman from ChooseChicago talks about the details of this year’s restaurant week and how you can participate from March 19th-April 4th. Visit choosechicago.com/chicagorestaurantweek to view participating restaurants. Engerman says he hopes restaurant week gives a boost to restaurants and turn customers on to new food.

Barbara Koutsogeorgas, Co-Owner of Greek Islands, talks about their tremendous success, menu, and of course Greek Town Restaurant Week.

Joelle Scillia, Director of Marketing for Anderson Chamber of Commerce, discusses Andersonville’s Restaurant Week.