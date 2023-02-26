Dean starts this week off talking with Don Kleppin in for Dave and Producer Jack Heinrich. Dean and Jack talk about the latest trade rumors with Patrick Kane. But have no fear! Dave Schwan calls in to get to give The Far Flung Forecast!

Joel Africk, President and CEO of Respiratory Health Association, joins Dean to talk about what the Respiratory Health Association does and share about 26th Hustle Chicago stair climb fundraiser. For more information about the Respiratory Health Association and tp donate, visit resphealth.org.

Dean’s A-List interviews this week is with Keri Russell, and Actress Elizabeth Banks, Director, of the new movie ‘Cocaine Bear’!