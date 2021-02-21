Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning | February 21st, 2021 | Classic cartoons and breaking news

Dean remembers classic cartoons with Dave Schwan and Andy Masur. Popeye, The Flintstones, Tennessee Tuxedo, and more. Then, Dave Schwan delivers a Far Flung Forecast from New Canton, Virginia.

Doctor Kevin Most is the Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Central DuPage Hospital. He joins Dean Richards every Sunday morning at 9:30 to discuss the latest COVID-19 news and to answer your questions. This week, Dr. Most talks about herd immunity and when he thinks we could see mass vaccinations.

Ashley Wheater, Artistic Director of the Joffery Ballet of Chicago talks about the Joffery’s upcoming live performance of “Bolero.” The free world premiere of “Bolero” will stream on Joffery.org on Friday, February 26 at 7:00 PM CST.

Dean shares his A-list interviews with Alyson Hannigan and Chicago’s very own Michael Pena. Hannigan, who is most known for her roles in “How I Met Your Mother,” and “Buffy The Vampire Slayer,” talks about her new film, “Flora & Ulysses.” Pena discusses Chicago cuisine, weather and his role in the new remake of “Tom and Jerry.”

My Block, My Hood, My City community organizer Nathan Cordero talks about how the M3 “Shovel Crew” is removing snow for those who can’t. The volunteer-based snow removal team looks to make life a little easier and less stressful for seniors and residents with disabilities. Visit formyblock.org/shovelcrew to volunteer or request snow removal.

Veal, gnocchi and vodka…Dean talks with callers about their favorite pasta recipes on this week’s Food Time.