Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning | February 20th | Presidents’ Day Eve

Posted: / Updated:

Dean Richards

Dean starts the show off by talking about Girl Scout cookies and why they are being sold online more than in-person. Plus, Dave Schwan delivers an earth moving Far Flung Forecast from Concord, New Hampshire.

Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Central DuPage Hospital, joins this week’s regular COVID-19 segment. Dr. Most talks about the Queen’s COVID diagnosis and a new sub-variant of Omicron.

Darryl Brooks, writer and director of “Women of Soul,” talks about the musical and the Mercury Theater.

Dean shares his A-list conversation with Channing Tatum about his new movie, “Dog.”

Bob Mariano, co-founder and CEO of Dom’s Kitchen & Market, discusses the origin of Dom’s and challenges they’ve faced.

