Dean, Dave, and Andy start this week off talking about President’s Day and how many presidents they can name. Then it is time for Dave Schwan’s Far Flung Forecast!

Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Central DuPage Hospital, joins Dean for this week’s regular health update. Dr. Most starts this week off by talking about Jimmy Carter opting to go into hospice care. Dr. Most explains how it works and what all goes into hospice care. Then Dr. Most a quick COVID update and of course answers your questions.

Corey Bradberry, Director/Producer and Rick Kinnebrew, Playwright, of ‘The White City’, join Dean to talk about how the play came to be and why there has been so much public interest in story. For more information visit atheaterinthedark.com

Kelsey Grammer, actor, joins Dean to talk about his new movie ‘Jesus Revolution’ and tease a ‘Frasier’ reboot.

Then to wrap up the it’s time for food time with Dean!