Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning | February 14th, 2021 | Happy Valentine’s Day!

Doctor Kevin Most is the Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Central DuPage Hospital. He joins Dean Richards every Sunday morning at 9:30 to discuss the latest COVID-19 news and numbers. Dr. Most also takes time to answer a handful of calls from listeners. The big topic this week, should you get vaccinated if you have recently had COVID-19?

WGN-TV political analyst Paul Lisnek recaps the acquittal of former President Donald Trump. Lisnek says there was “no way” that former President Trump would have be impeached. Lisnek also talks about the surprising words that Mitch McConnell had following the trial.

Diana Martinez is the Executive Director of the McAninch Art Center. Martinez talks with Dean about the Mac’s virtual production of “Piaf! The Show!” featuring the songs of famous French singer Édith Piaf. WGN Radio listeners, use promo code ROSE20 for 20% off your purchase of the virtual show. Visit atthemac.org for more information.

It’s not Valentine’s Day in Chicago without talking some Chicago history, specially the St. Valentine’s Day Massacre. Tour guide and Chicago historian Adam Selzer talks about the massacre and the history of Al Capone in Chicago. Visit adamselzerchicago.com to book a virtual tour with Selzer.

This week’s “Tell Me Something Good” segment features 17-year-old Korey Ziemkowski from Lansing, IL. Ziemkowski started “Lansing Micro-Pantries” for those in need of food. Ziemkowski’s three micro-pantries in Lansing are small cabinets that she and individuals within the community keep stocked with food. Ziemkowski says the process is 100% anonymous for those who may be in need of help. For more information and how you can donate, visit the Lansing Micro-Pantries Facebook page.

