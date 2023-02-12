Dean, Dave, and Andy are joined by Jim Turano who gives a recap of his trip to The Holy Land. Then Dave shares about his trip as well!

Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Central DuPage Hospital, joins Dean for this week’s regular health update. Dr. Most starts this week off by talking about how gambling, stress, anxiety, and the food you eat during the Super Bowl can effect your health. And of course Dr. Most answers listener questions.

Haley Dortch and Nick Cartell. from the upcoming Chicago Production of Les Miserables, join Dean to talk about their approach to playing their roles and what it is like to be apart of a national production. Les Miserables is coming to the Cadillac Palace Theatre on February 15th and running through March 5th. For tickets and more visit cadillacpalacetheatre.com/les-miserables/.

Marissa Lynn Ford, from a League of Chicago Theaters, joins Dean to tell you everything you need to know about Chicago Theater Week coming up this week!

Dean’s A-List interview this week is with Patrick Stewart and Gates McFadden!

Daniel Gritzer, Senior Culinary Director from Serious Eats, joins Dean for Food Time this week to talk all things soup for “Soup-er” Bowl Sunday!