Dean, Dave, and Andy start this week off by by talking about Dave’s Facebook post promoting the show. Then it is time for for Dave’s Far Flung Forecast!

Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Central DuPage Hospital, joins Dean for this week’s regular health update. Dr. Most talks about influenza on the rise around the country and how to tell the difference between COVID and the flu. Later on, Dr. Most answers listener questions.

Anthony Norman, star of “Dear Evan Hansen” that is playing in Chicago, joins Dean to talk about his career path and how it lead him to playing the lead in “Dear Evan Hansen”. Later on Anthony talks about the show and what it is like performing in it. “Dear Evan Hansen” is coming to the Nederlander Theatre on December 6th and running through December 31st.