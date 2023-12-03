Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning

Dean, Dave, and Andy start this week off by talking about the holiday season.

Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Central DuPage Hospital, joins Dean for this week’s regular health update. Dr. Most begins this week by talking about COVID and RSV and what you should be doing to protect yourself. And of course, Dr. Most answers your questions.

Gene Weygandt, Meena Sood, and Charlie Long, with the Paramount’s production of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, join Dean to talk about the show, how they approach the roles they play, and more! For tickets visit paramountaurora.com.

Dean’s A-List interviews this week are with Bradley Cooper and Carey Mulligan!