Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning | December 27th, 2020 | 2020 Recap, Champagne, and more…

Dean starts the show by revealing his preferred way to season and fill his omelettes. Then, Dave Schwan delivers a Far Flung Forecast from Concord, California.

Doctor Kevin Most is the Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Central DuPage Hospital. He joins Dean Richards every Sunday morning at 9:30 to discuss the latest COVID-19 news and to answer your questions. This week, Dr. Most discusses the 2 million people that already have been vaccinated, the 2nd round of vaccinations arriving in about 10 days, and his concerns for the potential of another COVID spike following Christmas.

Dean revisits his June interview with Spike Lee, discussing his Vietnam War movie, “Da 5 Bloods.” In it, Spike Lee sheds light on the police brutality and discrimination of the Black community during the height of the protesting.

This edition of ‘This Week in Theater’ features the Executive Director of the League of Chicago Theaters, Deb Clapp. Together they look back at the results of COVID shutting down the theater community and how thespians have used platforms such as Zoom to keep theater alive.

Food Time: Dean shares some choice New Year’s Eve champagne recipes. One such recipe uses a sugar cube, Angostura Bitters, and lemon zest with the champagne. He also highlights that he has become a fan of Möet Rosé Champagne.