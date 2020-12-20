Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning | December 20th, 2020 | Christmas Appetizer Recipes, Tom Hanks, and More…

Dean starts the show by unraveling his plans for the holidays and revealing his appreciation of the Polk Brothers Santa Claus decoration. Then, Dave Schwan delivers an international Far Flung Forecast from Portsmouth, England.

Doctor Kevin Most is the Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Central DuPage Hospital. He joins Dean Richards every Sunday morning at 9:30 to discuss the latest COVID-19 news and to answer your questions. This week, Dr. Most discusses the first round of vaccinations and answers concerns regarding potential side effects or allergic reactions.

Gary Pressy, former organist for the Chicago Cubs, calls in to update Dean on what he has been doing since his retirement last year and reminisces on his most memorable guest conductors.

Dean sits down with the cast of the film adaptation of “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” to talk about the significance of August Wilson and his writings. Colman Domingo, Glynn Turman, and Michael Potts also delve into the performance of the late Chadwick Boseman in what will be his final role.

Tom Hanks and Dean share their mutual experiences with COVID as well as discuss his upcoming Western film, “News of the World.” Afterwards, Gal Gadot and Patty Jenkins of “Wonder Woman” and its sequel, “Wonder Woman 1984,” talk about the premise and cast as well as the delays caused by COVID.

Food Time: Dean shares some of his Christmas appetizer ideas that he and his family typically make. He gives his family recipe for pimento cheese while also expressing his love for his air fryer.