Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning | December 19th, 2021 | A Very Barry (Manilow) Christmas

Dean Richards

Dean starts the show off by talking with Barry Manilow. Manilow talks about his unexpected success, an unexpected friendship, and his “A Very Barry Christmas Tour,” which includes stops at the Chicago Theatre on Dec 19-21, 2021. Dr. Kevin Most talks about the highly contagious omicron variant, including what you can do to protect yourself. Klaus Lotter and Lauren Rullo of Weber Grills share their favorite food gifts for the foodie in your life, including grilling classes. Plus, Dean shares his A-List interviews with the cast of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home.’

