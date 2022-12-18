Dean, Dave, and Andy start this week off by talking about the start of Hanukkah. Then it is time for Dave Schwan’s Far Flung Forecast!

Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Central DuPage Hospital, joins Dean for this week’s regular health update. Dr. Most talks about how COVID and influenza numbers are up and the safety procedures you should take around the holidays. Later on, Dr. Most answers listener questions.

Then Dean shares an interview he conducted with actress Helen Mirren to talk about the new series she’s in called ‘1923.’