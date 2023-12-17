Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning

Dean, Dave, and Andy start this week off by talking about getting into the holiday spirit.

Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Central DuPage Hospital, joins Dean for the final time before his retirement. Dr. Most talks about whether it is safe to use weight loss drugs. Then listeners share their appreciation for all that Dr. Most has done on the air.

Ivy Odom, Senior Lifestyle Editor for Southern Living Magazine, joins Dean to talk about what Christmas Cookbooks they recommend for the holiday season.

Then Dean is joined by members of the cast of “It’s a Wonderful Life: Live in Chicago!” At the American Blues Theater. For Tickets visit americanbluestheater.com