Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning | December 13th, 2020 | Dean’s back!

Dean starts the show by opening up about his time with COVID-19 over the last two weeks. Then, Dave Schwan delivers a Far Flung Forecast from West Plains, Missouri.

Doctor Kevin Most is the Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Central DuPage Hospital. He joins Dean every Sunday morning at 9:30 to discuss the latest COVID-19 news and to answer your questions. This week Dr. Most talks with Dean about his infection with COVID and breaks down his symptoms.

Dick Van Dyke turns 95 today. In celebration of the actor’s birthday, Dean recalls his conversation with Van Dyke from 2016 in Danville, Illinois.

This edition of ‘This Week in Theater’ features more virtual Chicago theater productions. Amber Mak, Director & Choreographer at the Chicago Shakespeare Theater, discusses their virtual production of Peter Pan. Visit their website for more information on tickets and dates.

Dean sat down with Emily Blunt and Jamie Dornan to talk about their new Amazon Prime film, ‘Wild Mountain Thyme.’ Dean also features part of his conversation with actress Rachel Brosnahan on her new film ‘I’m Your Woman.’

Food Time: Dan Raskin, co-owner of Manny’s Deli in the South Loop, joins the segment to talk about latkes, potato pancakes and other traditional Hanukkah food. Need holiday shopping ideas? Emily Johnson of Epicurious discusses her article ‘25 Kitchen Gifts Under $25.’