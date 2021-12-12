Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning | December 12th, 2021 | A-List interview with Lady Gaga

On this edition of Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning, Dean talks with Dr. Kevin Most of Northwestern Central DuPage Hospital to get the latest updates on the omicron variant. Cast members of the American Blues Theater’s ‘It’s A Wonderful Life’ perform in-studio takes on iconic scenes from the classic Christmas production. Lady Gaga talks about her new special with Tony Bennett and her movie, House of Gucci. Schwanny heads south for cold temps in this week’s Far Flung Forecast. Plus, want to spice up your Christmas dinner tradition? Meredith Heil at Thrillist has 25 Chicago restaurants that are serving up Christmas meals.
