Dean, Dave, and Andy start this week off by by talking about honoring the life of Legendary broadcaster Floyd Brown, who passed Friday at the age of 92.

Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Central DuPage Hospital, joins Dean for this week’s regular health update. Dr. Most talks about how we many be facing a tripledemic with COVID, RSV, and influenza. Dr. Most shares how to stay healthy during this season. Later on, Dr. Most answers listener questions.

Marissa Lynn Ford, Executive Director, League of Chicago Theatres, joins Dean to share what plays around the Chicagoland area to go see this holiday season.

Brian Seay, Producer, Creator, Host of the WGN Morning News Podcast, joins Dean to talk about the WGN Morning News Podcast and specifically the episode about Dean.

Louisa Chu, Food Critic for the Chicago Tribune, joins Dean to talk about the Chicago Tribune’s Holiday Cookie Contest!