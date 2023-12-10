Dean, Dave and Andy start things off by remembering the life of Otis Redding, who passed away on this day in 1967. And, Dave gives his ‘Far-Flung Forecast.’

Then, Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Central DuPage Hospital, joins Dean for this week’s regular health update. Dr. Most starts things off with a big career announcement. Then, he gives tips on how to stay healthy this holiday season, and avoid the recent Mycoplasma outbreak.

Later, Dean interviews Timothée Chalamet about the upcoming Wonka movie.

To close things off, Dean chats with Noah Elman, Director of Hershel & The Hanukkah Goblins, running December 3-23 at the Chicago Loop Synagogue.