Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning | August 9th, 2020 | Dr. Michael Roizen, Hamilton’s Miguel Cervantes, and more…

Dean and the Sunday morning crew open up the show remembering Wrigley Field’s first night game on August 8, 1988. Plus, Richard Nixon’s resignation on August 8, 1974. Plus, Dave “Team Hochberg” Schwan delivers a Far Flung Forecast from Omaha, Nebraska, birthplace of Leslie Lynch King Jr. in 1913. King Jr. would later change his name and eventually become President of the United States.

Doctor Michael Roizen is the Chief Wellness Officer at the Cleveland Clinic. Dr. Roizen joins Dean Richards to talk about the latest COVID numbers, answer listener questions, and discuss the gathering of crowds in Chicago and Sturgis. Dr. Roizen says we are seeing a surge in COVID cases, even during the summer, because we stopped our strict social distancing and healthy hygiene practices. Read Dr. Roizen’s “What to Eat When” book for tips on how you can improve your health and life through food.

You know Miguel Cervantes as the lead in Hamilton on the Chicago and New York Broadway scenes. Cervantes joins Dean Richards to talk about what he’s been doing to stay busy during the pandemic.

Plus, Cervantes talks about a few of the changes that he and his wife Kelly are helping to bring to Rush University Medical Center, including “The Adelaide Cervantes Pediatric Intensive Care Family Lounge.” Cervantes’ daughter, Adelaide, died just before her 4th birthday last year after a battle with epilepsy. You can donate to the help fund the lounge at Rush’s Personal Giving Page.

In his latest A-List Interview, Dean Richards talks with Seth Rogen about his new film, ‘An American Pickle.’ Rogen discusses why the storyline is so relatable and why he chose to take on his role in the film.

Adele lost 98 pounds on a “sirtfood” diet. Dean breaks down what exactly the diet entails and why he finds it “faddy.” Plus, Dean opens up the phone lines to hear the dieting routines and weight loss stories of the listeners. That and more on this week’s edition of “Food Time.”