Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning | August 8th, 2021 | Breaking COVID news, Elton Jim Turano, and more…

Dean and “Elton” Jim Turano banter about Dave Schwan’s tape repaired Mariano’s brown paper bag. Schwanny delivers a Far Flung Forecast from Yorba Linda, California. Northwestern’s Doctor Kevin Most talks about the rising COVID numbers and the new variants. News breaks during the show that Anthony Rizzo tested positive for COVID-19. Calls and texts flood in with questions, comments, and opinions on the vaccine.

Dean takes off a little early this week so Elton Jim takes over to fill in for the rest of the show. Jim talks sangria, MTV’s 40th Anniversary, and with actor and lifelong Cubs fan Joe Mantegna.