Dean, Dave and Andy are back again this week and they welcome in Elton Jim Turano! Jim shares about his 208th Elton John concert experience. Then Dave gives his Far Flung Forecast!

Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Central DuPage Hospital, joins Dean for this week’s regular COVID-19 segment. Dr. Most starts this week off by saying we should still be concerned with the BA.5 COVID variant especially with school starting up soon. Next, Dr. Most talks about rebound COVID cases and how frequent they are. Dr. Most also explains how Monkeypox can spread and how to treat it. Then, of course, Dr. Most answers your questions.

Julie Burman Kaplan, Vice President of the board of Chicago Dancers United, joins Dean to talk about the 31st annual fundraiser, Dance for Life 2022, happening this Saturday, August 13 at 6 p.m. at the Auditorium Theatre. For more information visit chicagodancersunited.org/dance-for-life.

Next up, Comedian Jo Koy joins Dean to catch up and talk about his current projects and his new movie Easter Sunday.

For Foodtime this week Dean takes listener calls to share their favorite summer recipes!