Dean Richards' Sunday Morning

Dean and Andy welcome back Dave after he was out last week and let him know that Dean filled in on the Far Flung Forecast.

Dr. Kevin Most, chief medical officer at Northwestern Central DuPage Hospital, joins Dean for this week’s regular health update. Dr. Most begins this week by talking about what parents need to know health wise for kids going back to school from grade school all the way up through college. And of course, Dr. Most answers your questions.

Donna Louden, Actress in “Next to Normal” at the Paramount joins Dean to talk about the rock musical, her role, and about her move to Chicago!

Then Dean shares interviews with Actor Roman Banks, Former NBA Player Shaquille O’Neal, and Actor Todd Stashwick!

Esther Griego, Owner and Managing Partner, Bittersweet Pastry Shop, joins Dean to talk Bittersweet’s 30th Anniversary and the history of the shop!