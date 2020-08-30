Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning | August 30th, 2020 | Remembering Chadwick Boseman, Chicago History Museum, and more…

Dean starts the show by paying tribute to the actor who played Jackie Robinson, Thurgood Marshall, and the Black Panther, Chadwick Boseman. Boseman died on Friday after a battle with colon cancer. He was 43.

Doctor Kevin Most is the Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Central DuPage Hospital. He joins Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning to discuss the latest COVID-19 news including reinfections, vaccine updates, and waste system testing on college campuses. Plus, Dr. Most talks about the importance of colonoscopies after the news of Chadwick Boseman’s death. (14:49)

This week’s ‘This Week in Theater’ segment features Barbara Gaines, the Artist Director Shakespeare Theater. Gaines discusses the theater’s new productions for both in-person and virtual performances. Plus, Wendy Whiteside from American Blues Theater talks about their upcoming productions. (44:37)

Chicago History Museum’s Erica Griffin joins the show to talk about the museum’s in-person and virtual exhibits. Dean visited the museum last week when he filled in on WGN-TV’s Around Town. Griffin highlights a few exhibits including Millions of Moments: The Chicago Sun-Times Photo Collection, Modern By Design, and Chicago: Crossroads of America. (1:06:42)

Actor Chadwick Boseman died Friday, August 28, 2020. He was diagnosed with colon cancer four years earlier. Boseman was known for his performances in biopics of Jackie Robinson and James Brown and as Black Panther in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Dean recalls two of his interviews with Boseman. (1:24:13)

Sam Toia, President and CEO of the Illinois Restaurant Association, talks about the shocking numbers of restaurant unemployment and the impact that COVID-19 has had on the industry. Toia also talks about what Chicago Gourmet will looks like this year given the unusual circumstances. (1:39:30)