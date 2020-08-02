Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning | August 2nd, 2020 | Donnie Wahlberg, Wilford Brimley, Russian Tea Time, and more…

The Sunday Morning Crew opens the show by talking about Tony Bennett memories and famous Roy Leonard interviews. Plus, they discuss baseball and the probability that the season will continue. Then, Dave Schwan presents a Far Flung Forecast that takes you to Independence, Missouri.

Dr. Kevin Most is the Chief Medical Officer Northwestern Central DuPage Hospital, and he joins Dean to talk about the latest COVID news including why baseball is the “canary in a coal mine” when it comes to professional sports. Dr. Most also answers listener questions and discusses. (19:44)

‘This Week in Theater’ features Micah Taylor, founder of Support Chicago Arts. Taylor’s organization sells a variety of products to benefit the Chicago Artists Relief Fund. The theater segment also features Criss Henderson, the Executive Director of Chicago Shakespeare Theater, who talks about the theater’s Chicago Shakespeare in the Parks virtual tour. (1:01:27)

Actor Wilford Brimley died this week at 85. Brimley was best known for his roles in ‘Cocoon,’ ‘The Natural,’ and the remake of ‘The Thing.’ Dean remembers Brimley by talking about his best scenes, roles and commercials. (1:26:50)

Donnie Wahlberg, founding member of boy band New Kids on the Block, opened a new Wahlburgers location in St. Charles, Illinois. The gourmet burger joint is owned by brothers Donnie, Mark and Paul Wahlberg. Dean Richards spoke with Donnie on the site of the new location that opened last week. Plus, Dean opens up the phone lines to ask listeners about their teenage heartthrobs. (1:42:38)

Russian Tea Time is reopening in downtown Chicago after being closed for over a year due to renovating and the coronavirus. Enesh Mantyyeva joins the Food Time segment to discuss the items on the menu, the Eastern Europe cuisine, and the authentic Russian atmosphere that customers will experience. (2:07:16)