Dean is back for another week of fun! Dean and Andy welcome in Kevin Wells to the crew who is filling in for Schwanie, but have no fear! Dave calls in to give his Far Flung Forecast!

Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Central DuPage Hospital, joins Dean for this week’s regular COVID-19 segment. Dr. Most starts this week off talking about Moderna’s lawsuit against Pfizer. Then Dr. Most talks about states putting in orders for the new vaccine and when they might be available and who is eligible for it. Then, of course, Dr. Most answers your questions.

Actor, comedian, and Director. Frank Ferrante joins Dean to talk about his new variety show, Cabaret ZaZou Luminere opening September 7th at Cambria Hotel. For tickets visits cabaretzazou.com/ticket-sales

Next Dean goes into the archives to share an interview he conducted with Sting back in 2013 in honor of him performing in Chicago this weekend.

Filmmaker Kevin Smith sits down with Dean to talk about his new documentary about himself called Clerks III.

Then WGN Weather Producer Bill Snyder joins Dean to preview the storms we have coming in the next few days.