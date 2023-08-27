Dean, Dave, and Andy start off this week by talking about the passing of Bob Barker and the group a round of the Price is Right in his honor!

Dr. Kevin Most, chief medical officer at Northwestern Central DuPage Hospital, joins Dean for this week’s regular health update. Dr. Most begins this week by talking about what COVID vaccines you should get. Then Dr. Most talks about new updates in the fight against Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s disease. And of course, Dr. Most answers your questions.

Ronnie Marmo, Actor, joins Dean to talk about his show “I’m Not a Comedian…I’m Lenny Bruce” that is coming to Chicago on September 9th.

Marissa Lynn Jones, Executive Director, League of Chicago Theatres, joins Dean to preview the upcoming fall theater schedule!

Dean’s A-List interview is with Legendary guitarist from The Police Andy Summers!

Dustin Green, Director, Weber’s Grill Academy and Head Grill Master, joins Dean to talk about grilling after summer ends and what he is grilling now!