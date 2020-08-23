Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning | August 23rd, 2020 | The Bacon Brothers, a birthday extravaganza, and more…

Dean opens up the show by wishing Dave Schwan a happy 64th birthday. Dean and Dave reminisce on party memories and what it was like to be 30. Dave even hands out free life advice to the young Joe Brand and producer Ryan Pollock. Then, Dave delivers a Far Flung Forecast from Silver, South Carolina.

Dr. Kevin Most is the Chief Medical Officer Northwestern Central DuPage Hospital. He joins Dean to talk about the latest COVID news including the advancement of saliva testing, especially on college campuses. Dr. Most answers questions from listeners including what the probability is that you could one day get a 2-for-1 flu and COVID shot. (17:52)

It’s Ana Belaval’s birthday so Dean calls her up to continue the birthday extravaganza. Belaval talks about her birthday plans and highlights her upcoming sold out comedy shows at Joe’s Bar on Weed St. this week. (48:30)

Dean talks with Kevin and Michael Bacon about the release of their new album, The Way We Love. The Bacon Brothers band officially formed in 1995, but the Bacon brothers have been playing music together since their childhood. The Bacon brothers talk about the inspiration for the album and the unique way they recorded it during quarantine. (1:06:08)

You know TC Carson from the 90s TV show ‘Living Single.’ Carson joins the show to talk about his new single, “Come Together.” Carson says the song is his response to the social unrest and racial injustices since he is unable to join the protests during coronavirus. (1:29:48)

This week’s Food Time segment features chef and author of “Let’s Brunch” Belinda Smith-Sullivan. (2:00:20)