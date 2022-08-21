Dean starts this week off by sharing a nice letter a listener wrote for him and the Sunday crew. Then Dave gives his Far Flung Forecast!

Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Central DuPage Hospital, joins Dean for this week’s regular COVID-19 segment. This week Dr. Most was at the BMW Championship as medical director, so he shares what his week has been like. Then Dr. Most talks about when he thinks the new booster shots will be released. Next Dr. Most provides an update on Monkeypox and what you should know. Then, of course, Dr. Most answers your questions.

Then Dean and the crew wish Dave an early happy birthday and talk about their favorite birthday memories!

Rick Boynton, the Creative Producer at Chicago Shakespeare Theater, joins Dean to talk about The Notebook: The Musical which is coming to Chicago Shakespeare Theater on September 6th and running through October 16th.

Kevin McCullom, Producer for the Devil Wears Prada, joins Dean to say goodbye to the show as it leaves Chicago after today’s performance and he shares his experience with the play in Chicago.

Actor Idris Elba joins Dean to talk about his new movie Beast and share a recipe with Dean!

To finish the show Dean does foodtime! This week’s discussion is about your favorite salad recipe!

It’s Dean’s Night Out at Paramount Theatre – and you could join him! Enter for your chance to win two tickets to see Dreamgirls on Sunday, Sept. 11, and meet Dean before the show. For more information click here.