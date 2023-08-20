Dean Richards' Sunday Morning

Dean and Dave are joined by Joe Brand this week who fills in for Andy. The group begins this week talking about construction going on in the city.

Dr. Kevin Most, chief medical officer at Northwestern Central DuPage Hospital, joins Dean for this week’s regular health update. Dr. Most begins this week by talking about being the Medical Director for the BMW Championship this week at Olympia Fields. Then Dr. Most talks about how to stay safe and hydrated during the heat today and this upcoming week. And of course, Dr. Most answers your questions.

Jim Corti, Paramount Artistic Director, joins Dean to preview Paramount’s Second Bold Season!

WGN-TV Weather Producer Bill Synder joins Dean to give an update on Tropical Storm Hilary.

Dean goes into the archives to share interviews with the stars of the movie “Elvis” Austin Butler and Tom Hanks!