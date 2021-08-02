Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning | August 1st, 2021 | The Delta variant, Lollapalooza, A-List interviews, avocado pudding, and more.

Dean Richards' Sunday Morning
Posted: / Updated:

Dean Richards (WGN-TV)

This Sunday morning, Dean is Joined by Dr. Robert Murphy Professor of Infectious Diseases at Northwestern’s Feinberg School of Medicine. Together they discuss the Covid-19 Delta Variant and the potential problems that Lollapalooza can cause.

Then Patricia Barber, a Chicago Jazz singer/composer/legend gives us a sampling of her new album and insight into the Chicago Jazz scene.

Matt Damon and Abigail Breslin sit down with Dean to talk about their new film Stillwater.

Dean gives us some out-of-this-world avocado recipes. Who knew they were good on more than just toast and guacamole?! all 54 recipes can be found here

Of course, Dave Schwaan gives us another spectacular Far-Flung Forecast.

This and more on Dean RIchards’ Sunday Morning.

