Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning | August 16th, 2020 | Bryan Cranston, Remembering Elvis, and more…

The Sunday Morning crew opens the show up by welcoming Jim Turano back to the studio for the first time since March. Plus, Dave Schwan delivers a Far Flung Forecast from Bethel, New York, the site of a historic music festival.

Dr. Kevin Most is the Chief Medical Officer Northwestern Central DuPage Hospital, and he joins Dean to talk about the latest COVID news including the return to school for college students. Dr. Most says it’s important for the younger generation to take the precautions and safety measures to help slow the spread if coronavirus. Plus, Dr. Most talks about the upcoming flu season and whether or not your should get a flu shot. (18:51)

Elvis Presley died on August 16, 1977, he was 42. Today, on the 43rd anniversary of his death, Dean remembers Elvis with media coverage from the day he died. Plus, Dean opens up the phone lines to ask listeners where they were when they heard the King of Rock ‘N’ Roll died. (55:11)

Chicago Architecture Center docent Jeff Marcella joins the show to talk about the history of Andersonville and the other tours that the CAC is offering, both virtual and in-person. For more information visit architecture.org. (1:16:55)

To shave or not to shave…should Elton Jim keep his toupée? Dean and Elton Jim break down the toupée and ask listeners to chime in on whether or not Elton should keep his. Plus, Gary Pressy, the former organist for the Chicago Cubs, and his mother weigh in on the discussion. (1:36:17)

This week’s tasty Food Time segment involves eggplant, parmesan and a grill. Dean also highlights his cooking segment from last week when he stuffed a pineapple with BBQ pork. Watch Dean’s cooking segment every Wednesday on WGN-TV and catch up on the past segments at WGNTV.com/cooking-with-dean. (1:53:59)

Dean sat down with Bryan Cranston to talk about his new film ‘The One and Only Ivan.’ Cranston talks about how refreshing it is to participate in a “family film” that anyone from 6 to 96 can enjoy. Cranston also talks about his battle with COVID-19 when he and his wife tested positive in March. (2:06:43)