Dean, Dave and Andy start this week off by talking about going out and reporting for radio stations early in their careers. Then Dave gives his Far Flung Forecast!

Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Central DuPage Hospital, joins Dean for this week’s regular COVID-19 segment. The CDC is easing COVID restrictions, Dr. Most explains the changes and how we got to this point. Then Dr. Most talks about how getting the vaccine can reduced but not eliminate long COVID. Then, of course, Dr. Most answers your questions.

Next up, Dean is joined by Beth Leavel, Actress and Star in The Devil Wears Prada, joins Dean to talk about the musical and her role as Miranda Priestly. The Devil Wears Prada is playing now in Chicago through August 21st. For Tickets visit broadwayinchicago.com.

Then Stand-up Comedian Tom Dreesen joins Dean. The two catch up and Tom talks about what he is currently working on. Tom then shares about his one man show, Tom Dreesen – The Man Who Made Sinatra Laugh! That is coming to Chicago on September 10th at the McAninch Arts Center. For tickets visit atthemac.org.

Then Dean takes listener calls and texts on different home remedies.

Dean then wraps the show with FoodTime!