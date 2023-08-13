Dean, Dave, and Andy start off this week by talking about the fires in Maui going on this week.

Dr. Robert Murphy, professor of infectious diseases at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, joins Dean to talk about what you need to know about the new COVID variant and what do you need to do to protect yourself. Then of course, Dr. Murphy answers listener questions.

Thomas M. Shea and David Geinovsky, Actors in the Music Theater Works’ 150th production, “THE PRODUCERS” join Dean to talk about performing in such a legendary show. For more information visit musictheaterworks.com/the-producers/.

Dean’s A List interview is with the late great Oscar winning director William Friedkin.