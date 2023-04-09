Dean, Dave, and Andy start this week off by talking about Easter and Passover and all the delicious food there is for the holidays. Then it is time for Dave Schwan’s Far Flung Forecast!

Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Central DuPage Hospital, joins Dean for this week’s regular health update. Dr. Most starts this week off by talking about the health benefits of eating eggs. Then Dr. Most talks about the new strain of COVID that has been identified and a possible nasal vaccine. And of course, Dr. Most answers your questions.

Dean shares audio from when the great Jo Koy stopped by the WGN-TV Morning News crew this week!

Christian Denzel Bufford, Actor in Reasons: A Tribute to Earth Wind & Fire, joins Dean to talk about how he got involved in the production, what he has learned about Earth, Wind, and Fire, and more! For more information visit blackensembletheater.org.

Dean’s A-list interview this week is with Nicolas Cage!