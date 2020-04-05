Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning | April 5th, 2020 | Dr. Michael Roizen, country singer Randy Houser, Rachel Ray

Doctor Michael Roizen is the Chief Wellness Officer at the Cleveland Clinic. Dr. Roizen joins Dean Richards to talk about the latest on COVID-19 and takes calls from listeners to answer their questions. Dr. Roizen also touches on what vitamins are doing to keep your immune system as strong as possible. You can take Persona’s free vitamin pack assessment on their website. Also, read Dr. Roizen’s “What to Eat When” book for tips on how to improve your health and life through food. (16:15)

‘This Week in Theater’ features Jim Corti, Artistic Director at the Paramount Theatre and Robert Fall, Artistic Director at the Goodman Theatre. Both directors talk about what their respected theaters are doing in light of COVID-19 and how they are maintaining as much normalcy as possible. Corti and Fall also touch on calendar changes and reschedules for both of the theaters. (57:18)

Country singer Randy Houser is on to talk about “Kenny Cares Benefiting Music Cares,” the multi-network week-long celebration of the life and music of Kenny Rogers. The “Celebration of the life of Kenny Rogers” starts on Sunday, April 5th at 7 p.m. CT. The special features names like Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie, Rascal Flatts, Randy Houser and more. (1:08:07)

Doctor Kevin most is the Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Hospital. Dr. Most joins Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning to answer your questions and give you an update on the latest COVID-19 news. (2:09:20)

Rachael Ray joins the show from her kitchen and looks at the brighter side of life. Ray talks about what she has been doing during the pandemic. Ray is putting up 5-minute videos for recipes on Instagram TV and says there is more to come. Plus, Ray will broadcast new episodes of her show from her home kitchen in upstate New York. New episodes are coming April 6th and April 10th with more coming in the weeks to follow. For more information, visit Ray’s website. (2:36:23)