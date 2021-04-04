Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning | April 4, 2021 | Easter gatherings and ‘Superstars’

As you may have heard, Lyric is staging a radically reimagined and shortened version of the finale of Wagner's Ring cycle at the end of April/beginning of May in the Millennium Park Lakeside Garage. It's a drive-through experience in which audience members stay in their cars and move from scene to scene in groups of 9 vehicles, streaming the audio through their radios.

It's 70 minutes long, and mixes highlights from Wagner's Gotterdammerung (performed in English -- no subtitles!!) with new texts by Chicago performance artist avery r. young that bring the story into the present.