Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning | April 4, 2021 | Easter gatherings and ‘Superstars’

This Easter Sunday, Dean Starts off the show with a quick discussion about the classic film “The Ten Commandments”, followed by a conversation with Dr. Kevin Most about how to safely celebrate Easter, a talk with Lyric Opera, General director, president & CEO, Anthony Freud. Ted Neeley, who was Jesus in “Jesus Christ Superstar” comes on to promote the documentary “Superstars” about the making of the film. Along with some Far Flung Forecasts’ from the Newsroom.
