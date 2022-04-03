Dean starts this week’s show off by honoring the life of actress Estelle Harris, who passed away yesterday at the age of 93. Then Dave Schwan gives his Far Flung Forecast!

Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Central DuPage Hospital, joins Dean for this week’s regular COVID-19 segment. Dean and Dr. Most talk about masking on public transportation and when it could end. Dr. Most also talks about which 4th COIVD shot people should get when they are eligible to do so. Later on Dr. Most explains what Aphasia is after Bruce Willis announced that he has been diagnosed with the disease this past week.

Dean talks with Andy Masur and Dave Schwan about citizens band radios, and share memories about driving around using them.

Robert Falls, Goodman Theatre Artistic Director, joins Dean talk about what is coming up at the Goodman Theatre for the 2022/2023, which will be Robert’s last as Artistic Director.

Pat Tomasulo, WGN-TV Morning Sports Anchor and Reporter, joins the show to talk about his new comedy special, “Pat Tomasulo: What A Time To Be Alive “ now available for free on YouTube!

With the recent passing of Taylor Hawkins, Dean shares an interview he conducted with Taylor and Dave Grohl.

Dean gives his preview of The Grammys and gives some predictions of who the winners will be.

To finish the show Dean talks food! On Thursday Dean will be with WGN-TV Morning News team live at Wrigley Field for Opening Day! So Dean talks about different toppings for a hot dog.