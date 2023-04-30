Dean, Dave, and Andy start this week off by playing highlights from the Hamp and O’B draft show from Saturday.

Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Central DuPage Hospital, joins Dean for this week’s regular health update. Dr. Most starts this week off by talking about the passing of Jerry Springer and explains more about pancreatic cancer. And of course, Dr. Most answers your questions.

Bobby Drell, 2023 Onion Chairman, joins Dean to talk about Vidalia Onions coming to Chicago! To find out where you can get Vidalia Onion visit medinah.org.

Actors, Eric Amundson and Curtis Bannister, join Dean to talk about their roles in Big River and share a song! For more information visit www.mercurytheaterchicago.com.

This week’s A-List interview is with Judy Blume!

Louisa Chu, Food Critic for the Chicago Tribune, joins Dean to breakdown the Tribune’s Readers’ Choice Food Awards for 2023!