Dean, Dave, and Andy start this week off by talking about their favorite TV shows from when they were kids.

Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Central DuPage Hospital, joins Dean for this week’s regular health update. Dr. Most starts this week off talking about bronchitis after Pope Francis was hospitalized this week with the illness. Then Dr. Most talks about the COVID Emergency Authorization ending in May and what we can expect. And of course, Dr. Most answers your questions.

Susan V. Booth, Goodman Theatre Artistic Director, joins Dean to talk what she has in store for her first season as the Goodman Theatre Artistic Director!

Jonah Saesan, a Marine Corps veteran, and LanDis Frederick, a Navy veteran, join Dean to talk about their comedy show, “Not So Lethal Weapons” and how the two met and came up with the idea. “Not So Lethal Weapons” will be at The Second City Training Center on April 9th,16th, and 23rd. For tickets visit secondcity.com.

Mike Smail with Adler Planetarium joins Dean to talk about their new Pink Floyd Dark Side of the Moon exhibit! For tickets visit adlerplanetarium.org/event.

Then Dean shares audio from when Chubby Checker surprised him and the rest of WGN-TV morning crew this week.

Elizabeth Vargas, Host of the new show “Elizabeth Vargas Reports”, joins Dean to talk about her new show she has debut tomorrow on NewsNation. “Elizabeth Vargas Reports” will be an hour long show on weekdays starting at 5pm CT on NewsNation.