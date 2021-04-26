Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning | April 25th, 2021 | Oscar Sunday

FILE – In this Feb. 21, 2015 file photo, an Oscar statue appears outside the Dolby Theatre for the 87th Academy Awards in Los Angeles. The 93rd Oscars will be held on April 25. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File)

This week on Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning it’s Oscar Sunday! Dr. Kevin Most joins Dean to talk about new walk-in appointments for the COVID 19 vaccine, Terry Sullivan/WGN-TV Legal Analyst/President of The Sullivan Firm gives us some information about the Chauvin trial and where it will go from here, also Louisa Chu, food and dining reporter for the Chicago Tribune tells Dean about the 2021 Take Out awards, all this with a smattering of celebrity interviews and fun Oscar moments and facts from year’s past.