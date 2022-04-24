Dean kicks things off this week talking about Greek Easter with the crew. Then Dave shares his world famous Far Flung Forecast!

Dr. Robert Murphy, Professor of Infectious Diseases, Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, join Dean to give a COVID update. Dr. Murphy talks about the mask mandate being lifted for public travel this past week, and shares he still recommends wearing a mask on public transportation and in large public gatherings. Then Dr. Murphy takes questions from the listeners.

Up next Dean celebrates the birthday of Singer Barbra Streisand who is turning 80 today.

Then is it theater time with Dean!

Actor Harry Lennix joined Dean to talk about the new performing arts center he is going to develop for the youth on the South Side of the city.

NBA legend Magic Johnson joined Dean to talk his new Docuseries, “They call me Magic”, now on Apple TV+. Magic also recalls his battles with Michael Jordan back in the day.

Then Patricia Ward Kelly, wife of the legendary Gene Kelly, to talk about the 70th anniversary of ” Singing in the rain and Gene’s love for Chicago.

Foodtime this week is all about seafood! Dirk Fucick, from Dirk’s Fish & Gourmet Shop, joins Dean to answer all your seafood questions!