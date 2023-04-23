Dean, Dave, and Andy start this week off by talking about Dean’s WGN anniversary and then they look into each other’s Wikipedia pages.

Dr. Lauren Streicher, Professor at Northwestern University Medical School, the Medical Correspondent for WGN Morning News, Author and host of Dr. Streicher`s Inside Information podcast, joins Dean for this week’s health segment. Dr. Streicher starts this week off by talking about the importance of women going to the doctor to get check ups. Then Dr. Streicher talks about the mifepristone ruling and what it could mean for women’s health.

Karen Knotts, Comedian and Daughter of Don Knotts, joins Dean to talk about her father and what it was like growing up. Then Karen talks about her upcoming show coming to the Chicagoland area!

James Vasquez, Director of Damn Yankee, joins Dean to talk how it is like to direct such a legendary play and how he put his own artistic spin on the play. For more information visit marriotttheatre.com/show/damn-yankees.

Marni Hughes, Host of NewsNation Live from 9AM-12PM Central, 10 AM-1 PM ET, joins Dean to talk about the growth of NewsNation over the past few year and to talk about NewsNation going 24/5 starting tomorrow, April 24th!

Dean’s A-list interview this week is with George Foreman!