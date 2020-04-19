Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning | April 19th, 2020 | Recap of “One World,” Brian Dennehy, latest on COVID-19

This week’s show starts out in Bridgeport, Connecticut for the latest edition of A Far Flung Forecast with Dave “Aloysius” Schwan Brian Dennehy. Dean revisits interviews with Dennehy later in the show. (13:48)

Doctor Kevin Most is the Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Hospital, he joins Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning to answer your questions and give you an update on the latest COVID-19 news. Dr. Most also talks about how disappointing it is to see states easing their stay at home restrictions in a time we should still be flattening the curve. Dr. Most also touches on the environment and morale status at Northwestern Medicine Central Dupage Hospital. (19:25)

“One World: Together At Home” is an ongoing virtual concert, PSA, and world gathering that is organized by Global Citizen. The latest concert that streamed and aired Saturday evening featured names like The Rolling Stones, Paul McCartney, Celine Dion, Elton John, Lady Gaga, and many more. Dean recalls the highlights of the virtual concert and replies a few of the performances. (49:41 and 2:04:32)

Robert Fall, Artistic Director at the Goodman Theatre, joins Dean to reminisce stories about Brian Dennehy. Dennehy won two Tony Awards, a Golden Globe, and six Primetime Emmy Award nominations. Dennehy gained recognition after his role as Sheriff Will Teasle in First Blood. (57:27)

Dean remembers Brian Dennehy through his previous interviews with him. First, Dean plays a 2006 interview where Dennehy talks about why Chicago is his “spiritual home” as well as his time in television, film, and theater. In the second interview, Dean revisits a 2014 conversation where Dennehy recalls his favorite memories of Roy Leonard. (1:39:21)

Doctor Robert Murphy is a professor of Infectious Diseases at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine. Dr. Murphy says New York City was the epicenter of the world but is heading in the right direction. Dr. Murphy says that Illinois is currently experiencing its peak, but that we must stay inside and continue to practice social distancing if we want to continue to see a positive effect. (2:10:05)