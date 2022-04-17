Dean starts this week off talking with Dave Schwan and Andy Masur talking about making a show drinking game. Then Dave gives his weekly far flung forecast!

Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Central DuPage Hospital, joins Dean for this week’s regular COVID-19 segment. Dean starts the conversation off by asking Dr. Most about transplants and why people should be an organ donor. Next Dr. Most explains what Myotonic Dystrophy is after the news of the passing of Gilbert Gottfried this past week. Then Dr. Most gives tips on how to have a safe and healthy Easter. Later on, Dr. Most talks about Philadelphia goes back to a mask mandate and what that could mean for Chicago. Then Dr. Most answers listener questions.

Next up Dean and the crew ask questions to get to know Dean’s new producer Jack Heinrich.

Gabriela Corrillo and Jasmine Forsberg, Stars of the SIX: The Musical , join Dean to talk about the story of Musical and what is it like to perform in their hometown.

Dean is joined by the legendary Carol Burnett to talk reminisce about Carol’s career, her relationship with Lucille Ball, her upcoming show in Chicago next week and more!

Foodtime with Dean this week is all about Easter food!



