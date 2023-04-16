Dean, Dave, and Andy start this week off by talking about the weather change that has snow in the forecast for the upcoming week! Then it is time for Dave Schwan’s Far Flung Forecast!

Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Central DuPage Hospital, joins Dean for this week’s regular health update. Dr. Most starts this week off by talking about how to grill safely once the weather starts to warm back up. Then Dr. Most talks about the effects Chat GPT on the medical field. And of course, Dr. Most answers your questions.

Bill Snyder, WGN-TV Weather Producer, joins Dean to talk about the crazy shift in weather we are going see early this week.

Frank Ferrante, Actor, comedian, and director, joins Dean to talk about his show getting extended at Cabaret ZaZou. Then Frank introduces us to Leah Sprecher, Theatre actor, and to talk about her upcoming show in Chicago!

Then Dean shares an interview he had last year with the great Carol Burnett in honor of her 90th birthday coming up this month.