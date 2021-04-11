Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning | April 11th, 2021 | Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer

Dean starts the show by talking about all things slurpees before passing the torch to Dave Schwan for a Far Flung Forecast from a small…very small…Midwestern town.

Northwestern Feinberg School of Medicine’s Dr. Robert Murphy talks about the new B117 COVID-19 strain. Dr. Murphy takes calls and talks about vaccine efficacy against the deadlier strain.

Tim Rater, Paramount Theater’s President and CEO, talks about how his theater is growing the while others are struggling to keep the lights on during the pandemic.

Dean calls up former WGN-TV meteorologist Roger Triemstra on his 91st birthday. Spike O’Dell surprises Triemstra when he jumps in the conversation to wish him a happy b-day.

Dean shares his A-list interview with Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer who talk about their new film ‘Thunder Force.’

Brian O’Donnell of Armitage Direct talks all things grills. O’Donnell gives tips on what grillers should do to prepare their grills and answers phone calls from listeners.